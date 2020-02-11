Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems Alex Verdugo has left chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom pleased with the return the Boston Red Sox have received in a trade for outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price.

The trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers became official on Monday night, meaning Verdugo was officially a member of the Red Sox, along with Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. Bloom spoke with the media from Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., as seen on NESNplus, after the trade and praised the Boston-bound Verdugo.

“Alex Verdugo is a really talented baseball player on both sides of the ball,” Bloom said. “He can really hit and it’s not just, he has power, but it’s not just power. He’s a really good hitter.

“And then defensively, he can play all three (outfield) positions. He’s a very talented outfielder, tremendous arm. (He) really showed himself in last year’s very impressive full season debut, and showed himself to be a really talented player.”

The 23-year-old Verdugo has appeared in the big leagues each of the last three seasons, playing 106 games with the Dodgers in 2019. In those 106 games, Verdugo hit .294 with 12 home runs and tallied 44 RBIs.

“His instincts for the game are very good,” Bloom said of Verdugo. “He loves to play, loves to compete. He brings a lot of very good things to the table.”

The acquisition of Verdugo, along with the returnees on the Red Sox roster, have led Bloom to believe that Boston can compete in the 2020 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images