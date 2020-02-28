Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arguably the unlikeliest of the Boston Bruins dropped the gloves Thursday night at TD Garden.

David Krejci engaged in fisticuffs for the first time in nearly nine years when he squared off with Joe Pavelski in the second period of Stars-Bruins. Not only did Krejci hold his own against the Dallas center, he actually landed a handful of punches flush.

Krejci after Boston’s 4-3 win noted he’s not trying to frequently participate in scraps moving forward. That said, should an altercation arise at some point, it sure sounds like the veteran center is confident in his fighting abilities.

Q: "Are you as accurate (with your punches) as you are with your passing?" Krejci: "Probably better." — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 28, 2020

The 33-year-old’s bout clearly energized the Black and Gold and helped the club halt a brief skid at two games. The B’s now will try to build on Thursday’s win when they visit the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

