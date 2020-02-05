A number of factors could play into Tom Brady’s free agency decision: money, family, history, friendships, geographical preference etc. Typically, the “look” of a team’s uniform isn’t a main concern — or is it?

Colin Cowherd made the case for why the Dallas Cowboys would be a good fit for the New England Patriots quarterback Wednesday afternoon on “The Herd,” and his main premise was about as simple as it gets: it just “looks right.”

“If Dak (Prescott) continues to ask for top of the market money, just look at Brady in a Cowboy uniform. For an owner in Jerry Jones, oh my God. That is the number one merchandise seller in the league. That is A-Rod to the Yankees time ten, and LeBron to the Lakers times five. It looks right,” Cowherd said. “You don’t think looks matter? …Do you understand the merch this would create?

“… I’m telling you, optics matter… these companies all are spending hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars on optics. You’ve got a free agent legend. You’ve got a young quarterback worth about $28 that wants $38 and that’s not bending. You could do worse. It’s Jerry Jones — he has the best practice facility, he’s got the best stadium, he’s got the best brand, he sells the most merchandise. Look at that…”

Cowherd also pointed out some of the teams that don’t quite have the right look in his eyes. The Las Vegas Raiders’ rebel image doesn’t mesh well with Brady’s corporate NFL brand. And the Titans franchise “never wins the big game,” and everyone knows Brady’s track record under pressure (see Super Bowl LI when he clawed his way back from a 28-3 deficit for an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons).

To complete “the look” beyond the jersey, Cowherd added Brady would have a veteran head coach, a strong offensive line and weapons to throw to. Plus, the 42-year-old quarterback would bring maturity and guidance to a young Dallas roster.

And Cowherd’s closing argument?

“He even got more handsome in a Cowboy uniform.”

Tom Brady in a Dallas Cowboys uniform 'looks right.'@ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/d9qtHbxLcc — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 5, 2020

Perhaps that has something to do with the fact the NFL has seen Brady in a dark blue jersey for the last 20 seasons with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images