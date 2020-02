Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins are on a roll and look to keep things going Wednesday night.

Boston takes on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in hopes to extend its win streak to five games. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have lost two of their last three and look to get back in the win column.

Here’s how to watch Bruins vs. Blackhawks on TV and online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images