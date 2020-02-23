Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You probably don’t need to be reminded of how badass Dale Earnhardt Sr. was.

But, if for some reason you do, NBC Sports shared the perfect video Sunday morning.

“The Intimidator” famously cleared mud off his windshield while racing at Richmond Raceway (then-Richmond Fairgrounds Raceway) on Feb. 23, 1986. Yes, he really did that.

Take a look at this awesome throwback video:

On this day in 1986, Dale Earnhardt cleaned off his windshield… While he was still driving. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/bTAg48nBQF — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 23, 2020

Despite Earnhardt’s best efforts (he led a race-high 299 laps), he wound up finishing third in the Miller High Life 400. Kyle Petty took the checkered flag, largely thanks to a last-lap crash involving Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip.

As for today’s NASCAR drivers, they’ll convene Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Boyd Gaming 300.

Thumbnail photo via RacingOne/Getty Images