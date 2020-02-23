The Celtics-Lakers rivalry isn’t considered one of the best in all of sports just because.
In addition to being one of the fiercest, most entertaining rivalries around, the Celtics-Lakers rivalry also is unbelievably competitive, particularly over the past 55 years.
Since the 1965-66 season, which culminated in Boston beating Los Angeles in the NBA Finals, the NBA’s premier franchises have played each other absurdly close. Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:
Saw something like this on ABC last night
Celtics vs Lakers, since 1965-66 in the regular and post season
Wins
Celtics – 103
Lakers – 102
Points scored
Celtics – 22,098
Lakers – 22,043
However, this is where Tom Heinsohn would lose it
FT attempts
Celtics- 5,515
Lakers- 6,155
— Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 23, 2020
The Lakers do hold the edge in championships since 1966 (11 to the Celtics’ eight), but that only further illustrates just how successful the two teams have been.
The Lakers and the Celtics will renew their rivalry Sunday afternoon at Staples Center.
