The Celtics-Lakers rivalry isn’t considered one of the best in all of sports just because.

In addition to being one of the fiercest, most entertaining rivalries around, the Celtics-Lakers rivalry also is unbelievably competitive, particularly over the past 55 years.

Since the 1965-66 season, which culminated in Boston beating Los Angeles in the NBA Finals, the NBA’s premier franchises have played each other absurdly close. Check out this tweet from Boston Sports Info:

Saw something like this on ABC last night Celtics vs Lakers, since 1965-66 in the regular and post season Wins

Celtics – 103

Lakers – 102 Points scored

Celtics – 22,098

Lakers – 22,043 However, this is where Tom Heinsohn would lose it FT attempts

Celtics- 5,515

Lakers- 6,155 — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 23, 2020

The Lakers do hold the edge in championships since 1966 (11 to the Celtics’ eight), but that only further illustrates just how successful the two teams have been.

The Lakers and the Celtics will renew their rivalry Sunday afternoon at Staples Center.

