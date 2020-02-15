Evander Kane is not a happy camper.

The Sharks winger received a three-game suspension for elbowing Jets defenseman Neal Pionk during San Jose’s win over Winnipeg on Friday. Kane received a minor penalty for the play and must forfeit $112,903.23, per ESPN.

In their decision, the NHL Department of Play Safety deemed Kane a repeat offender, and cited the “dangerous extension of the elbow upward and outward combined with the force of the hit” as reason for his suspension.

But Kane isn’t happy with the ruling, calling decision made by the NHL DPoS “ridiculous” in a statement released on Twitter shortly after the decision was handed down.

“There have been countless incidents of the same nature through this season and past seasons that have gone unsuspended or unfined,” Kane wrote. “No one person can tell you what is or isn’t a suspension in today’s game, it’s a complete guess. There is a major lack of consistency with NHL Department of Player Safety. A completely FLAWED system in so many ways. From the suspensions to the appeals rights, it’s baffling to me how we as players agreed to this.

“You can’t continue to give some players a pass and throw the book at others. There has to be an outside third party making these decisions to remove that bias that transpires in this department headed by George Parros. None of it makes any sense.”

Kane’s suspension begins Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images