BOSTON — Bruce Cassidy had a pretty good Saturday.

Not only did the Boston Bruins defeat the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden, but the head coach also picked up his 200th win with the club. Cassidy took over for Claude Julien in February 2017.

After the game, he said the number itself didn’t mean too much to him, but winning that many games does.

“Terrific. Yeah, it’s good, Cassidy said after the game when asked how he felt. “Not the number itself but I guess now you’re starting to accumulate some. So it means you’re starting to establish some consistency in the league and your craft. So that’s the positive part.”

Cassidy has led Boston to the playoffs each year since taking over, including Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final just last season.

Brad Marchand had some high praise for his coach after the win.

“A huge congrats to him. I didn’t know that,” Marchand said. “He’s really come in and try to push that offensive game. He’s excited about guys making plays … that’s the way the game is nowadays. He gives us the freedom to make plays and make mistakes. But expects each other to hold each other to a high standard and be good each night. He’s really adapted well … he’s been confident and he knows how he wants to coach and how he wants guys to play and holds everyone to that standard. … I’m sure he’s only going to grow and become better.”

Here’s to the next 200.

