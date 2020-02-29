Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It isn’t very fun to see your two best friends hanging out without you on social media.

Boston Red Sox fans experienced a variation of that Friday, when a photo of Mookie Betts and Brock Holt playing each other in a spring training game in their new respective uniforms surfaced the internet.

To rub it in further, Betts, the newly acquired Los Angeles Dodger, posted the photos of him and Holt, who just signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, to his Instagram.

“So good seeing you bro!” Betts’ caption read. “Love ya and I wish nothing but the best for you and the fam! #BrothersForLife.”

With Holt getting traded to Boston in 2013 and Betts getting called up to the big leagues in 2014, the two have spent a majority of their big league careers on the same team.

As heartwarming as this reunion was for some Red Sox faithful, it certainly was bittersweet.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images