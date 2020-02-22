Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There will be some exciting fights leading up to the main event Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will headline the night, but before they square up with one another, some lightweights will take the ring.

Subriel Matias, who’s undefeated, will take on Petros Ananyan, while Amir Imam and Javier Molina will fight to round out the super lightweight matches.

Here’s how to watch the Fury vs. Wilder preliminaries:

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images