You probably had no idea who David Ayres was before Saturday night.

The 42-year-old emergency backup goalie was called upon during the Carolina Hurricanes’ matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs after both James Reimer and Petr Mrazek left the game.

After allowing two goals on two shots, Ayres settled in and stopped the remaining eight sent his way in Carolina’s 6-3 win at Scotiabank Arena. He also became the oldest goalie in NHL history at 42 years, 194 days to win his debut.

Things were lively in the locker room afterwards.

A memory we'll all have forever pic.twitter.com/LUxqs8o3Wr — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

But what’s interesting about Ayres? He serves as the zamboni driver for the Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, and practices with the team. So he essentially helped beat his own team, kind of.

Ayres was awarded the game puck for his efforts. And according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, he’ll be bringing the souvenir along with him when he goes to practice Sunday.

With the Maple Leafs, that is.

Ayres says he’s supposed to practice with Leafs tomorrow. He’s going to bring his game puck. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) February 23, 2020

Can’t say we blame him.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images