Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two players will represent the Celtics in this year’s NBA All-Star Game, though they’ll take in the experience on opposite teams.

Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum will take the court during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Chicago. Walker was named a starter on Jan. 24, while Tatum joined the reserves on Jan. 30.

This will be the first time Walker and Tatum have competed against each other in a setting like this since Walker signed with the Celtics in June. Walker is a member of Team LeBron, while Tatum landed on Team Giannis.

There hasn’t been too much trash talking between the Celtics teammates either… until recently.

“We talked a little trash yesterday. We played (NBA2K). I played with my All-Star team, he played with his team. I won,” Walker said Saturday, via the team. “So, right now, I kind of have my head up right now.”

Tatum’s side of the story, however, is a bit different.

“I wanted to make him feel good about himself about the weekend,” Tatum said with a laugh. “So yeah, he’s got to see me tomorrow (during the All-Star Game).”

Jayson and Kemba will square off tomorrow in the All-Star Game but for now, they're embracing the friendly competition with a little trash talk. pic.twitter.com/eiiUCDK0X5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 15, 2020

Of course, both players will enter Sunday’s All-Star Game looking to win. But Walker is just looking forward to a little more friendly competition.

“It’s gonna be fun (playing against Tatum),” Walker said, via NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously, you play on the same team and see each other all the time, so it’ll be good to get a chance to go out there and go up against him. I’m looking forward to it.”

Sunday’s All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET. at United Center.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Images