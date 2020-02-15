Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA will look to dazzle the sports world on the second night of All-Star weekend.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night has become a staple in the sports world, with the skills, 3-point and dunk contests becoming cult favorites for basketball fans around the world. The NBA pulled out all the stops this year in an attempt to bring back the excitement, most specifically in the dunk contest.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is the defending champion in the skills competition, and he’ll get a chance to try to claim the title for a second straight year.

Here’s how to watch NBA All-Star Saturday Night online:

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

