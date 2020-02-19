Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another former Red Sox fan favorite donning new threads.

Boston fans recently received their first glimpse of Mookie Betts and David Price wearing Dodger blue following the club’s blockbuster trade with Los Angeles. Wednesday provided another tough sight for Red Sox Nation, as Brock Holt spent his first day with his new team.

The Milwaukee Brewers officially announced their signing of Holt on Wednesday. The ultra utility man spent the last seven seasons with the Red Sox, highlighted by an All-Star selection in 2015 and a World Series championship in 2018.

You can check out Holt in a Brewers uniform here, courtesy of CBS 58’s Scott Grodsky.

Red Sox fans saw the writing on the wall for Holt when newly acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo initially chose jersey No. 12, the number Holt sported for the majority of his tenure in Boston. Verdugo since has changed his jersey number to 99.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images