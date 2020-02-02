Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown may have had a game-high 32 points in the Boston Celtics’ convincing 116-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. But there was something that stuck on his stat sheet.

The guard was just 1-for-10 from beyond the arc. But Brown made up for it from the field, shooting 56.6 percent. Still, his 3-point performance (or lack thereof) caught his eye after the game.

Brown looked down at the box score when he sat down at the podium postgame.

“I was 1-for-10 from three? Sh-t,” he said.

Despite not being able to put the ball into the hoop from deep, Brown still had an impressive game for Boston and helped his team extend its win streak to three games heading into its bout with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images