The Philadelphia 76ers are having some rotten luck lately.

After losing Ben Simmons for at least two weeks with an impinged nerve in his back Tuesday, the Sixers lost big man Joel Embiid to injury during Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Embiid appeared to collide with Cavs center Ante Zizic late in the first quarter, clutching his left shoulder as he went to the foul line. He missed both free throws and clearly was in pain the entire time.

Embiid briefly went to the locker room before returning to the bench, but headed back a short time later. The Sixers ruled him out for the rest of the game with a sprained shoulder.

Here’s a look at the play, via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Joel Embiid is done for the night after a left shoulder sprain. Here is the play where it happened. pic.twitter.com/p2qF6ncVVH — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 27, 2020

It’s unclear how serious the sprain is, but the Sixers just can’t seem to catch a break.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images