A new trend seems to blow up on Twitter each day.

One trending topic Wednesday was courtesy of Yahoo Sports. The large sports outlet took to Twitter with a burning question asking fans, “YOU’VE BEEN KIDNAPPED! You get to send one sports related tweet that would alarm your followers that you’re in trouble. What’s your tweet?”

The hilarious questions brought a wide range of answers, including a few from NESN’s very own Cealey Godwin, Emerson Lotzia and Adam Pellerin.

To hear how they responded to Yahoo’s intriguing prompt, check out the “What’s Trending?” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.