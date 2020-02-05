Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The dust has settled.

Kind of.

The Boston Red Sox shook the baseball world Tuesday evening, reportedly agreeing to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shortly after that news broke, the only details about the return for Boston was Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo heading to the Red Sox and that a mystery third team was involved.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, that mystery team is the Minnesota Twins. Here’s what the trade package is.

TO LOS ANGELES

— Mookie Betts, OF

— David Price, LHP

TO BOSTON

— Alex Verdugo, OF

— Brusdar Graterol, RHP

TO MINNESOTA

— Kenta Maeda, RHP

Got all of that?

It’s unclear if this is the complete package, but that’s where things stand as of now.

Verdugo is a 23-year-old high-end outfield prospect that hit .294 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games with the Dodgers last season.

Graterol is a 21-year-old righty that has appeared in just 10 big league games with the Twins, but boasts a 101 mph sinker. He 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA out of the bullpen last season in his brief stint with Minnesota.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images