Darrell Wallace Jr. committed an unforgivable sin during his recent trip to Walt Disney World.

Ahead of Sunday’s Daytona 500, Wallace and fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney took a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a themed area within Disney’s Hollywood Studios park. The pair took to the ride Rise of the Resistance, one of the most popular attractions at any Disney theme park.

That’s all well and good, but Wallace’s subsequent Instagram post was anything but.

“The Star Trek deal was pretty cool today,” he wrote.

Never — we repeat: never — suggest “Star Wars” is anything like “Star Trek.” The two couldn’t be any different, Bubba.

Anyway, Wallace and Blaney will do what they do best Sunday afternoon when Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete in “The Great American Race.”

