Giannis Antetokounmpo is great at basketball.

Just as a player, not an executive.

As one of the team captains for the NBA All-Star Game, the Milwaukee Bucks star on Thursday was responsible for drafting his team for the the annual showcase. He will be going up against LeBron James’ team, and let’s just say James’ squad will be in much better shape talent-wise than Giannis’.

Among the gaffes the Greek Freak made, he:

— Took Joel Embiid with the second overall pick over Kawhi Leonard (among others)

— Selected Khris Middleton as his first reserve (leaving Damian Lillard on the board) and then proceeded to take Bam Adebayo as his second reserve.

— Chose Brandon Ingram and Kyle Lowry over Russell Westbrook.

Here are the full teams.

This is the second year in a row Antetokounmpo has been a suspect drafter, so he got flamed on Twitter.

Giannis is a historically bad drafter. Just unprecedented in incompetence. — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 7, 2020

Giannis is the MVP as a player but he's awful at drafting an All-Star team. — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) February 7, 2020

giannis trash at drafting 🤣 — jword (@just1nGeronimo) February 7, 2020

Giannis sucks at drafting!!! Dude better not try to be a GM after his career is over#TeamLeBron #TeamGiannis — Serigne (@SeneSerigne) February 7, 2020

yeah Giannis STINKS at drafting — Ali 🇵🇭🇮🇶🇲🇦 | happy Celtics fan (@TheyCallMeYDG) February 7, 2020

someone tell giannis he’s drafting for an all-star game not an all-defense game — nbaayy (@nbaayy) February 7, 2020

Etc., etc.

Of course, the talent pool is comprised of the league’s top players, so no team is *that* bad. However, that almost makes it more impressive that Giannis managed to put together a team that is so much worse than James’.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images