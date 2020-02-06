Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andre Drummond is on the move.

The Detroit Pistons reportedly shipped the star center to the Cleveland Cavaliers with less an hour to go before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Cleveland is finalizing a trade for Detroit's Andre Drummond, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor followed up with the details of the trade.

Pistons will receive Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick form the Cavaliers for Andre Drummond, per sources. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

A report earlier Thursday indicated there was increased likelihood the deadline would come and go without Drummond being moved, but it makes sense why the Pistons felt inclined to strike. Drummond has a player option for the 2020-21 campaign, and he’ll be owed roughly $28.7 million next season should he opt in, per Spotrac.

The deal also suggests Tristan Thompson’s days in Cleveland could be numbered. It makes little sense to have both Thompson and Drummond on the roster, and the former recently has been viewed as a potential trade or buy-out option for a contender.

Drummond joining the Cavs served as Thursday’s second blockbuster. The Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the day acquired D’Angelo Russell in a deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images