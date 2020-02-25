Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway has an intriguing perspective when it comes to the Tom Brady scenario.

On one hand, the current Denver Broncos general manager, like many others in the league, could easily find himself in the sweepstakes for the 42-year-old Brady.

Elway pulled the trigger on bringing in quarterback Peyton Manning, who was also in the latter part of his career, a few years back and it led to a Super Bowl. It shows that while the Broncos have a current signal caller in Drew Lock, they are likely not going to take themselves completely out of the running for the Greatest Of All Time.

And then again, Elway the player may have a different point of view. After all, the former Denver quarterback spent all 16 of his NFL seasons with the Broncos. It allows him to possess the knowledge of how unique it is for one player to play their entire career with one team.

Elway shared his opinion about how he can’t imagine Brady with another team while speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

“Thinking just from my point of view, I hope not,” Elway said, per The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels. “That’s up to Tom. When you think of Tom, Tom’s always going to be a New England Patriot.

“He’s at that time in his life he still wants to play. It’ll be interesting from him to kind of explore and see what’s out there,” Elway continued. “I’m sure that’s exciting to him to kind of look around and see what’s available. I’m just glad that he’s thinking about playing again. He’s great for the game and he’s been great for this league.”

Brady is set to become a free agent on March 18.

The Patriots, however, are reportedly set to meet with Brady’s agent, Don Yee, this week where “hardcore negotiations” could begin.

