In a noteworthy development from the NFL, the league reportedly is hoping to change the playoff format for the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news of the proposed changes Wednesday.

NFL playoff structure is about to be changed. Under the current CBA proposal, seven teams from each conference will make the playoffs, with only bye per conference, sources tell ESPN. It would go into effect this upcoming season. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

Under the current transformational CBA proposal that NFL owners are pushing for, there would be more drama at the end of the regular season…and six – six! – games on wild-card weekend. Imagine three wild-card games on Saturday, then three more Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

If it is voted in under the collective bargaining agreement, which owners are pushing for, the playoff format will not be the only change implemented, either.

Additionally, the regular season would be increased from 16 to 17 games per team, while the preseason will be shortened from four to three games. However, those changes reportedly would not go into affect ahead of the 2020 season.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images