In a noteworthy development from the NFL, the league reportedly is hoping to change the playoff format for the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the news of the proposed changes Wednesday.

If it is voted in under the collective bargaining agreement, which owners are pushing for, the playoff format will not be the only change implemented, either.

Additionally, the regular season would be increased from 16 to 17 games per team, while the preseason will be shortened from four to three games. However, those changes reportedly would not go into affect ahead of the 2020 season.

