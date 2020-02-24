Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Been wondering who will square off in next season’s Winter Classic?

Well, the answer has arrived.

The NHL announced Sunday that the St. Louis Blues will take on the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. This will be the first time the Wild have hosted a Winter Classic in franchise history and will be just the second time the team has played in an outdoor game, per the team.

The game, which will take place on Jan. 1, 2021, will be the 13th Winter Classic and 31st regular-season outdoor game in NHL history. They will be the 10th different team to play host and is the 14th different team to participate in the annual event.

Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, is the seventh baseball stadium to host the game.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images