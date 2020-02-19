Would the Montreal Canadiens really move Ilya Kovalchuk?

Well, why not?

With injuries and subpar play marring the Habs’ season, it appears the veteran winger might soon end up on his third team of the campaign. After parting ways with the Los Angeles Kings back in December, Kovalchuk landed with Montreal on a minimum deal. The fit has been much better for him with the Canadiens, as he’s posted six goals and as many assists in 20 games with Montreal.

But with the postseason appearing to be a longshot for the Canadiens, they might be willing to move Kovalchuk at the trade deadline for the right price. However, that doesn’t mean they are unwilling to try re-signing the 36-year-old.

TSN’s Darren Dreger shared the latest Tuesday on “Insider Trading.”

“(There are) ongoing discussions between the agent for Ilya Kovalchuk, J.P. Barry, and Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin,” Dreger said. “Now, the Canadians are flirting with the idea of keeping Ilya Kovalchuk. But there is considerable trade interest as well. But I will tell you this, based on some of the packages that have been presented in trades that have already happened prior to the trade deadline, Marc Bergevin has a specific price, it could be a second-round draft pick-plus if he’s going to move Ilya Kovalchuk. So, there’s time. This thing could go right down to the wire, and if he doesn’t get his asking price or the expected return, then I wouldn’t be surprised if they hold onto Ilya Kovalchuk and take a shot at re-signing him after the deadline.”

The trade deadline is this Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images