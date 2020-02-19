Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics had been the ones without a healthy roster for much of the first half of the season.

When the C’s take the floor in their first game since the NBA All-Star break Friday, however, it will be their opponent who are shorthanded.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without star center Karl-Anthony Towns when the Celtics travel to Minnesota, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“(Minnesota coach Ryan) Saunders says Towns still being evaluated but he will not practice out of the break. Saunders said he will miss games but did not give a specific timeline on that left wrist,” Krawczynski tweeted.

The 2015 first overall pick is dealing with a left wrist injury that caused him to miss Minnesota’s last game before the All-Star break. Towns has been phenomenal in the 35 games he’s played this season averaging 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

The Celtics and Timberwolves will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images