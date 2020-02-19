Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the aftermath of Ryan Newman’s horrifying crash during the final lap of Monday’s Daytona 500, Ross Chastain will fill in at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday until his teammate returns to the track.

The substitution was announced by Roush Fenway Racing on Wednesday, and Chastain expressed support for Newman and excitement to make him and their team proud during Newman’s recovery.

“No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can’t wait to have him back,” Chastain’s tweet read.

“As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I’ll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud.”

No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can’t wait to have him back. As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I’ll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud. #RocketMan https://t.co/Y26pb3rEr2 — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) February 19, 2020

Chastain has one top 10 finish in 72 NASCAR Cup Series starts, with five wins at the NASCAR national series level. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is familiar territory for the 27-year-old as the site of his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2018.

For the 2020 Xfinity Series season, Chastain is the full-time driver of Kauling Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet.

In a statement, Roush said there’s no current timetable for when Newman will get back behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

The veteran driver miraculously walked out of Daytona’s Halifax Medical Center with non-threatening life injuries and his two daughters Wednesday afternoon, less than two full days after the wreck.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images