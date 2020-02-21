Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is officially back from the All-Star break, with the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors helping kick things off Thursday night.

Houston currently sits at 34-20 under head coach Mike D’Antoni and are ranked fifth in the Western Conference. NBA scoring leader James Harden will look to continue his torrid pace of 35.3 points per game by capitalizing on a weakened Golden State squad.

The Warriors lackluster season continued recently when they moved offseason addition D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins. They currently have the worst record in the NBA at 12-43.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Warriors online:

When: Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images