BOSTON — It’s a big night for Romeo Langford.

The Celtics rookie will start in his very first NBA game Wednesday night when Boston welcomes the Orlando Magic to TD Garden for the second time this season, according to the team. Langford’s addition to the starting five is thanks to the absence of three of the C’s starting five — Kemba Walker (knee), Marcus Smart (quad) and Daniel Theis (ankle).

Langford will start alongside Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Enes Kanter.

Langford has played in 14 NBA games this season, averaging 2.3 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images