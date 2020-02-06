Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is there trouble brewing in the City of Brotherly Love?

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst a three-game losing streak, all of which have come by double-digits including a 116-95 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. They now sit sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Of course with names like Al Horford, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, it probably was safe to assume Philly would be better than a sixth-place team near the halfway point of the NBA season.

But that’s not the case and it sounds as if there may be some issues within the 76ers’ locker room.

Horford, who dealt with Boston’s fair share of drama surrounding Kyrie Irving, was asked if there were any players who needed to be called out during their difficult stretch.

“There’s some stuff going on in our locker room, and we’ll keep that internal,” he said, via Sixers insider Jon Jonhson.

OK then.

Maybe it’s best the 76ers try to keep things internal as they work through whatever is going on. Horford especially knows just how messy it can get if issues are made public.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images