Boston Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke knows the type of talent possessed by outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price, both of whom were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

He also knows the type of talent that remains in the Red Sox organization.

“You don’t replace (players like Betts and Price), but you move forward,” Roenicke said during his introductory press conference Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla., as seen on NESN. “All of a sudden, guys surprise you. You bring in some guys and they step up and they do well and this team who, like you just said, they’re focused on what they can do and showing people wrong. And I think any time you have a group like that, who is extremely talented — this is a really good ball club.

“There’s some tremendous athletes on this team. So, we replace them with nice pieces and hopefully, we move on. But surely, those two guys (Betts, Price) are great players. And you hope the guys who replace them with become great players whether it’s this year, whether it’s a few years, you just keep moving on.”

Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported to Jet Blue Park for spring training Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images