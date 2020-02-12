Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox look to be adding to their roster.

The Red Sox appear to be “close to” a deal with veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. It is expected to be a major-league deal should it be completed, per Rosenthal.

Kevin Pillar is close to a Red Sox deal. Boston needed righty hitting OF. Plus Pillar allows them to maintain excellent OF defense following loss of superstar Mookie. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 11, 2020

Source confirms: Free-agent outfielder Kevin Pillar close to deal with #RedSox. Will be major-league contract if completed. First reported: @JonHeyman. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2020

Pillar, 31, spent six full seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to the San Francisco Giants in April 2019. With the Giants, Pillar tallied a .264 average at the plate that season, racking up 21 home runs and 87 RBIs.

The Red Sox recently added outfielder Alex Verdugo, catcher Connor Wong and shortstop Jeter Downs to the squad after trading outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

