Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are among the NBA’s pace-setters on the court and off it.

On Tuesday, Forbes estimated the value of the Celtics’ franchise at $3.1 billion, an 11 percent increase since 2019. The $3.1 billion valuation ranks the Celtics No. 5 among the NBA’s 30 teams, trailing the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

Forbes’ Kurt Badenhausen believes NBA franchise values are “red hot” due to a number of factors including the $24 billion TV contract with TNT and ESPN, the record $8.8 billion in revenue the teams generated in the 2018-19 season and favorable collective bargaining agreement with the NBA Players Association. Furthermore, the Celtics have benefited from renovations to TD Garden and some other non-basketball factors.

Led by Wyc Grousbeck, Boston Basketball Partners purchased the Celtics in 2002 for a reported $360 million. They stand to reap at least 10 times that amount if and when they decide to sell, according to the Forbes’ valuation.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images