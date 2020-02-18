Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has provided a positive update on Ryan Newman’s following a crash in the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver was in the lead when he crashed, flipping his car several times before skidding to a stop on the track. He was extracted from his car after the race and was rushed to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

According to a statement released by NASCAR and Roush Fenway Racing, Newman is in serious condition, but his injuries are non-life threatening.

NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell says Newman is undergoing “further treatment and evaluation” at the hospital and says NASCAR will continue to work with Newman’s team and his family.

The Newman family asks fans to respect their privacy at this time.

NASCAR provides an update on Ryan Newman. pic.twitter.com/rZpVKyKeRt — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 18, 2020

Here’s NASCAR’s official statement on the crash:

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images