The racing world got some more fortunate news regarding Ryan Newman on Tuesday afternoon.

Newman remains in the hospital following a horrific wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500, but he is awake and speaking with his family, Roush Fenway Racing announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Here is the full statement from Roush Fenway:

Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors.

Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.

We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

Newman, who was leading the race at the time of the crash, was temporarily trapped upside down in his car following a fiery wreck as Monday’s race ended. The veteran driver was flipped through the air before being run into by Corey Lajoie in a mad dash toward the start-finish line.

Denny Hamlin ended up winning the race.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images