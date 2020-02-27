Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It surely must have been a thrill for Chase Winovich to be drafted by the team quarterbacked by arguably the greatest to ever do it, who just so happens to be a fellow Michigan man.

Unfortunately for the young edge rusher, his time as teammates with Tom Brady might be halted at one season.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Brady is eligible to hit free agency when the new NFL year opens March 18. Winovich, like the bulk of the Foxboro Faithful, hopes Brady remains in New England, and he expressed as much via an Instagram post Wednesday.

While Brady didn’t offer any hints about his next step in response to Winvoich, he did offer appreciation for the 24-year-old.

“Love you lil bro! ❤️,” Brady replied.

Winovich might want to keep his expectations tempered. One NFL insider admitted Thursday he’d be “stunned” if Brady re-signed with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images