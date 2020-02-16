Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is young to begin with. But Tatum looked like a kid on Christmas when he saw his NBA All-Star gear for the first time Sunday in Chicago.

Tatum was clearly excited to check out his jersey, wearing the No. 2 in honor of Gigi Bryant, and the warm ups with his name on the back.

“This is tough,” Tatum said, in a video posted by the league. “Now it’s real. The warm up just got me.”

A first-time All-Star, Tatum will represent Team LeBron while going go up against Celtics’ teammate Kemba Walker and Team Giannis.

The NBA All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images