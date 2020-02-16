Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is young to begin with. But Tatum looked like a kid on Christmas when he saw his NBA All-Star gear for the first time Sunday in Chicago.
Tatum was clearly excited to check out his jersey, wearing the No. 2 in honor of Gigi Bryant, and the warm ups with his name on the back.
“This is tough,” Tatum said, in a video posted by the league. “Now it’s real. The warm up just got me.”
“Now it’s real” …first-time @NBAAllStar @jaytatum0 sees his uniform for the first time! #nbaallstar pic.twitter.com/7iogig7MVL
A first-time All-Star, Tatum will represent Team LeBron while going go up against Celtics’ teammate Kemba Walker and Team Giannis.
The NBA All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. ET.
