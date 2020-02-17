The NBA’s All-Star festivities will wrap up Sunday night with the 2020 All-Star Game.
Team LeBron will square off with Team Giannis in what has a chance to be one of the more fascinating All-Star Games in years. Kobe Bryant presumably will be honored throughout the night at Chicago’s United Center.
But will the players on the floor actually try, or will it be a glorified scrimmage until the end of the fourth quarter? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game online:
When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT
Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images