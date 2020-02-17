2020 is quickly becoming the year of Kevin Garnett.

The retirement of his No. 5 recently was announced by the Boston Celtics, and an entry into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame appears to be on deck as he stands as a finalist. Now, Showtime has released the first trailer for Garnett’s upcoming documentary, which will release this fall.

Here is how Showtime describes the upcoming documentary on Garnett’s long, storied career:

This bold new documentary will chronicle Garnett’s life, on-and-off-the-court legacy and unprecedented journey from teenage basketball phenom to game-changing superstar as well as the lasting effect his actions had on the NBA and the cultural conversation surrounding it. More than the film’s subject, Garnett will guide the narrative as he interviews the legends that he shared the court with and his closest confidants to paint a vivid and deeply personal picture of his 25-year journey. At the fore is Garnett’s lasting impressing on the league and culture, disrupting an industry and opening new doors for an entire generation of athletes.

Garnett was a 15-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA selection, the 2003-04 NBA MVP and, of course, helped bring home the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy in 2008 for the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images