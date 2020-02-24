If you’re a team in need of a quarterback heading into NFL free agency, you’re in luck.

This offseason is set to feature one of the strongest signal-caller markets in recent memory. While some of these QBs likely will receive franchise tags by their current teams prior to the March 10 deadline, we probably still can expect a fair amount of fireworks.

All eyes remain on Tom Brady as the start of free agency nears. Barring a new deal with the New England Patriots prior to March 18, this will mark Brady’s first career trip to the open market. The six-time Super Bowl champion likely will field several suitors should he become available, but ESPN’s Mike Clay doesn’t believe he’s the top free agent QB this offseason. That honor, according to Clay, goes to Dak Prescott, with Brady coming in at No. 2.

“Despite the rough 2019 campaign, we’re still talking about Tom freaking Brady here,” Clay wrote. “The six-time Super Bowl champ. The three-time league MVP. The GOAT. Is it possible Brady’s days as a needle mover are over? Sure, but it’s more likely that he still has a strong year or two left in the tank. He’s on a short list of players who can quickly transform a franchise from a pretender to a contender. Of course, it will be very surprising if he doesn’t return to New England.”

As Clay suggests, the Brady free agency tour might have an anticlimactic conclusion. While a contract worth $30 million annually might not be on the horizon for Brady in New England, franchise owner Robert Kraft on more than one occasion has expressed his desire to keep TB12 in Foxboro. And although there are a few interesting landing spots elsewhere, it might not be worth the hassle for Brady to shake things up at this stage in his career.

But until Brady signs the dotted line, we probably shouldn’t completely rule anything out.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images