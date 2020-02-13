Keyshawn Johnson isn’t buying into any of the chatter.

The football world has spent much of the last month-plus speculating where Tom Brady might be playing in the 2020 NFL season (and beyond). We know of at least two teams reportedly primed to make a run at Brady should he reach free agency, and the Dallas Cowboys recently have generated attention as a potential, albeit unlikely landing spot.

Although Jerry Jones deep down might like himself some TB12, Johnson doesn’t believe Brady in Dallas is a good fit. In fact, the former wide receiver believes New England is the only place that makes sense for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“In terms of Brady and the Cowboys, there’s no match there,” Johnson said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Get the deal done with Dak Prescott. At 43 years old, trying to go learn a new system, new receivers and all that you have to consume doesn’t make any sense at all. Whether it’s in LA with the Chargers, whether it’s in Dallas, Chicago, whoever needs a quarterback. His butt’s going to stay right in New England.”

We imagine Robert Kraft wouldn’t have any gripes with Johnson’s take. The Patriots owner hasn’t exactly hidden his desire for Brady to stay in Foxboro, and New England reportedly is willing to break the bank in order to keep the future Hall of Famer with the only NFL franchise he’s ever known.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images