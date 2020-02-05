Will Chris Sale announce his bounce-back season by throwing flames in the Grapefruit League?

MLB.com’s Richard Justice on Tuesday included the Boston Red Sox pitcher on his list of nine players whose 2020 spring training stats will be a “big deal.” Sale missed the final two months of last season due to inflammation in his left elbow, but the Red Sox are confident he has recovered fully and is ready to re-establish himself among the premier pitchers in Major League Baseball. Justice believes Sale’s fastball will be valuable indicator of the pitcher’s prospects for this season.

“He’s going to be the most watched player in Red Sox camp,” Justice wrote. “If Sale’s cranky left elbow is sound, he’s a solid bounce-back candidate, even after a season in which he posted a 4.40 ERA. Why? Because Sale’s 35.6 percent strikeout rate was still elite. The number to watch — late in spring, at least — is his fastball velocity. His four-seamer averaged 93.4 mph last year, down from 95.2 in 2018.”

Sale’s performances will be as important as ever to the Red Sox because David Price, nominally Boston’s No. 2 starter, reportedly will go to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Mookie Betts trade. As by far the biggest name remaining in Boston’s Price-less rotation, Sale must recover the “ace” form he demonstrated prior to 2019 in order for the Red Sox to accomplish their goals for the season. If he manages to do so, he almost certainly will contend for the American League Cy Young award.

The spotlight will begin to shine on Sale next Wednesday when Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images