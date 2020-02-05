Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An old friend might be the solution to the Boston Celtics’ glaring bench problem.

Forward Evan Turner reportedly was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in a four-team trade that also resulted in Clint Capela landing with the Atlanta Hawks. Turner, 31, is expected to be bought out by the Timberwolves in the coming days, according to Heavy’s Sean Deveny.

Should that happen, the Celtics reportedly are among the teams expected to show interest in Turner.

From Deveney:

“Multiple teams are expected to have interest in Turner on the buyout market, according to league sources. Turner did not play much in Atlanta this season after he was acquired in a trade from Portland last summer.

” … Should Turner get his buyout from the Timberwolves, his former employer—the Celtics—would be interested in bringing him back, a source told Heavy.com.”

Barring another trade, Evan Turner is expected to get a buyout from @Timberwolves.

The @celtics are expected to be among teams interested him — but no roster spot (as of now).

Turner played two seasons with the Celtics, averaging 10 points, five rebounds and five assists per game from 2014 to 2016. The second overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft signed a four-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers before the 2016-17 season. He was traded to the Hawks last summer.

Turner is averaging 3.3 points, two rebounds and two assists per contest in 19 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images