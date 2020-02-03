Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You might want to take Aaron Boone seriously if the New York Yankees manager guarantees a World Series title before the 2020 season.

Not just because the Yankees, who won 103 regular-season games en route to a division title in 2019, look like legitimate championship contenders, especially on the heels of signing ace Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract this offseason. But also because Boone has become Nostradamus 2.0.

OK, maybe that’s a bit strong. But the Yankees skipper absolutely nailed his prediction for Super Bowl LIV.

FWIW- I’m goin w the Chiefs. 31-20. #SuperBowlLIV — Aaron Boone (@AaronBoone) February 2, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs, of course, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium — just as Boone predicted — with Patrick Mahomes securing MVP honors.

Impressive.

Now, can Boone carry those same prognosticating skills to the dugout for his third season as Yankees manager in 2020? The Boston Red Sox — and the rest of Major League Baseball, for that matter — better hope not, for the Bronx Bombers already look dangerous enough on paper with Opening Day less than two months away.

