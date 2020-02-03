Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick’s run-in with paparazzi over the weekend went about as well as you’d expect.

While leaving a restaurant in Miami, Belichick and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, were approached and asked questions about Tom Brady’s future. Belichick said nothing, much to the amusement of Holliday.

“You know he’s not gonna answer,” she said while laughing.

Belichick also had to deal with a group of eager fans — that is until former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia shooed them away.

Click the link in the tweet below to watch the humorous scene unfold:

Bill Belichick's GF Cracks Up Over Tom Brady Qs, 'You Know He's Not Gonna Answer!' https://t.co/ILgWF3Wfin — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 3, 2020

It was a busy weekend for Belichick, who also attended Rob Gronkowski’s beach party. Perhaps a break from the Super Bowl is just what the doctor ordered for New England’s 67-year-old head coach.

As for Brady, the 42-year-old has spoken with the Patriots, who reportedly are willing to break the bank to keep him around, about his future. Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images