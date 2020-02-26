Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spring training has not been kind to the Yankees as they got hit with another injury Wednesday.

New York already is down James Paxton and Luis Severino, and now we can add Giancarlo Stanton to the list of injured players.

Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday the outfielder “will be down a bit” due to a Grade 1 right calf strain, per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, who also reported Boone made it sound it was “unlikely he will be ready to start the season.”

Stanton is no stranger to injuries and was limited to just 18 games in 2019 due to a plethora of ailments.

Since the start of 2019, Giancarlo Stanton has missed time with: A strained left biceps

A strained left shoulder

A strained left calf

A strained right PCL

A strained right quad

A strained right calf — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) February 26, 2020

He signed a 13-year, $325 million contract extension prior to the 2015 season.

New York opens its 2020 campaign March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles.

