Za’Darius Smith is putting serious pressure on Aaron Rodgers to tie the knot with Danica Patrick.

Rodgers and Patrick have been dating for roughly a couple years, and things clearly are serious between the Green Bay Packers quarterback and retired NASCAR star. And, well, Smith believes the two should stop messing around and just get married already.

“Look, 12, I know I’m on TMZ,” the Packers edge rusher said to TMZ reporters while in Miami for the Super Bowl, “But, man, most definitely, you should marry that lady!”

Take a look:

No word yet on whether Rodgers plans to heed his teammate’s advice.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images