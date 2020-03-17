Will Middlebrooks might have said it best.

The former Boston Red Sox infielder reacted via Twitter to the seismic changes 2020 has brought to the Boston sports scene with a message that might inspire fans in the region. Middlebrooks referenced two recent events — the blockbuster trade that sent Mookie Betts from the Red Sox to the Dodgers last month and Tom Brady’s announcement he’ll leave the New England Patriots in free agency — in reminding Boston sports fans their teams ultimately will overcome the changes.

Tough start to the year for Boston sports fans… Generational superstar in Mookie traded away… now the best QB of all time not returning to Foxboro. Bostonians always find a way to bounce back though. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) March 17, 2020

Middlebrooks’ message is one of many reactions to Brady’s departure notable figures in sports and beyond are sharing Tuesday on social media Tuesday. Many of them have ranged from the measured to hysterical, but few have connected seemingly separate happenings as coherently and insightfully as Middlesbrooks has.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sport Images