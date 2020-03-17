Tom Brady is done with the Patriots, but Kurt Warner doesn’t believe the star quarterback is finished with the only conference he’s ever known.

Brady on Tuesday officially announced he will be taking his talents outside of New England. The six-time Super Bowl champion can sign the dotted line with a new team as early as Wednesday when the NFL’s new year begins.

The latest reports indicate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers are the two teams most interested in signing the 42-year-old. Warner, for one, seems to believe the Bolts have the leg up in the Brady sweepstakes.

“…I don’t see him going to the NFC side. He’s an AFC guy,” Warner said on NFL Network. “I would like to see him on the AFC side from the quarterback perspective and being able to challenge Patrick Mahomes and Co. wherever that’s at. So, what does that leave us? A lot of people are saying the Chargers. It’s another fit where there’s some good, young talent there. There’s a lot of weapons around Tom Brady. Being a California kid, maybe that’s the fit for him or maybe there’s somebody else out there that feels like they’re building something and Tom Brady is the right piece to transition them into the next phase.”

The Patriots apparently were interested in keeping Brady around for a 21st season (and maybe beyond), but according to franchise owner Robert Kraft, the star signal-caller was ready for a new chapter.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images