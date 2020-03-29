Chaim Bloom has a fan in Brian Cashman.

Of course, both men are competing against one another, as Bloom is the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox, while Cashman is the New York Yankees’ general manager.

Nevertheless, Cashman explained to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham why he thinks Bloom will thrive with the Red Sox.

“I think Chaim Bloom is going to be a fantastic general manager. From my interactions with him, he’s got intellect. He’s got personality. He’s got empathy. I just feel like all of those attributes are going to serve him extremely well as he navigates running a big-market operation, one of the best franchises in the industry.”

Bloom has been busy in his first season with the Red Sox, with his most notable move to date being the trades of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But tough decisions are part of the job, and it’s a gig Cashman thinks Bloom will fare will in.

